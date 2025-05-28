Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 60.97 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 19.06% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 60.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.21% to Rs 149.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 326.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.9768.21 -11 326.80277.69 18 OPM %62.6556.06 -66.3363.96 - PBDT36.6240.55 -10 200.28165.88 21 PBT34.7340.03 -13 192.74164.15 17 NP24.7230.54 -19 149.27123.15 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content