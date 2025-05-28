Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 755.75 croreNet profit of Ajax Engineering rose 3.04% to Rs 90.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 755.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.52% to Rs 260.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 225.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2073.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1741.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales755.75657.20 15 2073.921741.40 19 OPM %14.6716.62 -15.3415.82 - PBDT125.00121.34 3 361.82312.19 16 PBT122.18118.77 3 350.89301.92 16 NP90.9588.27 3 260.10225.15 16
