Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.53% to Rs 234.27 crore

Net Loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.53% to Rs 234.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 551.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.234.27551.55-10.27-67.21-121.51-582.00-125.45-587.64-94.97-440.20

