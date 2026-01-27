Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 57.53% to Rs 234.27 crore

Net Loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.53% to Rs 234.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 551.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales234.27551.55 -58 OPM %-10.27-67.21 -PBDT-121.51-582.00 79 PBT-125.45-587.64 79 NP-94.97-440.20 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR rebounds after India-EU confirm historic FTA

INR rebounds after India-EU confirm historic FTA

Jyoti Structures Q3 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Jyoti Structures Q3 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Marico Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 447 crore

Marico Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 447 crore

Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results

Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 35.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 35.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance