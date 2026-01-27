Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 57.53% to Rs 234.27 croreNet Loss of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.53% to Rs 234.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 551.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales234.27551.55 -58 OPM %-10.27-67.21 -PBDT-121.51-582.00 79 PBT-125.45-587.64 79 NP-94.97-440.20 78
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST