Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 91.08% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net loss of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 91.08% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.2914.46 -91 OPM %-154.2699.52 -PBDT-6.2212.40 PL PBT-6.2212.40 PL NP-5.529.28 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

