Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 1.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 42.90 crore
Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 1.28% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.9042.69 0 OPM %25.1526.94 -PBDT12.6712.65 0 PBT10.7210.61 1 NP7.907.80 1
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

