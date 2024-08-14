Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 523.78 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 77.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 523.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 723.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.523.78723.385.5316.85-1.5399.94-72.1229.49-77.5717.00