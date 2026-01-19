MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

MosChip Technologies announced the successful silicon bring-up of SAC's custom SoC in 28nm technology node, completing an end-to-end turnkey ASIC program from Netlist to packaged silicon.

Following tape out with its proven Netlist to GDSII flow and methodology, MosChip did substrate design for 10 Layer FC-CBGA package and Assembly and validated engineering samples on ATE, confirming functionality against specification.

Space Applications Centre (SAC) is a premier research and development institution under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), with multi-disciplinary expertise in satellite technology and space-borne applications. As a leading center of excellence, SAC specializes in designing and developing innovative satellite systems for earth observation, communication, navigation, and scientific research, serving both national and international stakeholders. With its world-class facilities and technological innovation, SAC continues to advance space science and applications for societal benefit.

The program exemplifies MosChip's integrated Turnkey ASIC capability. MosChip managed every critical phase - DFT architecture; DFT implementation and verification; full-chip physical design and signoff; RDL design and routing; package design; tester board design; and post silicon bring-up and validation - reducing interface risk between phases, compressing timelines, and ensuring cohesive execution across silicon, packaging, and test. Packaged silicon has been delivered and validated, enabling SAC to proceed to the next stage of productization.

