Monday, January 19, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

MOSCHIP delivers critical program validating its turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

MosChip Technologies announced the successful silicon bring-up of SAC's custom SoC in 28nm technology node, completing an end-to-end turnkey ASIC program from Netlist to packaged silicon.

Following tape out with its proven Netlist to GDSII flow and methodology, MosChip did substrate design for 10 Layer FC-CBGA package and Assembly and validated engineering samples on ATE, confirming functionality against specification.

Space Applications Centre (SAC) is a premier research and development institution under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), with multi-disciplinary expertise in satellite technology and space-borne applications. As a leading center of excellence, SAC specializes in designing and developing innovative satellite systems for earth observation, communication, navigation, and scientific research, serving both national and international stakeholders. With its world-class facilities and technological innovation, SAC continues to advance space science and applications for societal benefit.

 

The program exemplifies MosChip's integrated Turnkey ASIC capability. MosChip managed every critical phase - DFT architecture; DFT implementation and verification; full-chip physical design and signoff; RDL design and routing; package design; tester board design; and post silicon bring-up and validation - reducing interface risk between phases, compressing timelines, and ensuring cohesive execution across silicon, packaging, and test. Packaged silicon has been delivered and validated, enabling SAC to proceed to the next stage of productization.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBL Bank slips on higher provisions, credit cost in Q3

RBL Bank slips on higher provisions, credit cost in Q3

JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

Reliance Inds edges lower after Q3 earnings announcement

Reliance Inds edges lower after Q3 earnings announcement

Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

Can Fin Homes rises after PAT jumps 25% YoY in Q3; loan book rises to Rs 40,683 crore

Can Fin Homes rises after PAT jumps 25% YoY in Q3; loan book rises to Rs 40,683 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today