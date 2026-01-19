Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank slips on higher provisions, credit cost in Q3

RBL Bank slips on higher provisions, credit cost in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

RBL Bank declined 7.31% to Rs 301.35 after the company reported a 28% rise in provisions (other than tax) and contingences to Rs 639 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY25.

Credit cost increased to 64 bps in Q3 FY26 from 54 bps in Q2 FY25, although it eased significantly from 139 bps in Q3 FY25.

Despite the higher provisions and elevated credit cost, the lender reported a massive 555.47% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 213.88 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 4,71,700 crore as on 31st December 2025.

 

The company reported robust growth in profit despite earnings being impacted by a one-off pre-tax expense of Rs 32 crore arising from the revision in the definition of wages under the New Labour Codes, effective November 21, 2025. Operating profit, excluding the above one-off impact recorded in other income in Q3 FY25, rose 7% year-on-year and 25% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 912 crore during the quarter.

Total deposits grew 12% YoY and 3% QoQ to 1,19,721 crore as of 31st December 2025. Net Advances grew 14% YoY and 3% QoQ to 1,03,086 crore as of 31st December 2025. CASA deposits increased 6% YoY to Rs 36,972 as of 31st December 2025.

Also Read

BHEL share price fall January 19, 2026

BHEL share price falls over 3% despite Q3 profit rising: here's why

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Attack on Khamenei means full-scale war: Iran warns US after Trump remarks

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc gains 4% ahead of Q3 results in weak market

Forza Horizon 6 (Image: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 6 reportedly releasing on May 19 with 550 real-world cars

Stock Market LIVE, Monday, January 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; Nifty near 25,550; realty, energy stocks slide; FMCG up

Retail advances expanded 10% YoY and 1% QoQ to Rs 60,611 crore, while wholesale advances registered strong growth of 21% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 42,475 crore as of 31 December 2025.

Gross NPA ratio as of 31st December 2025 was 1.88% as against 2.32% as of 30th September 2025. Net NPA ratio as of 31st December 2025 was 0.55% as compared with 0.57% as of 30th September 2025. Provision Coverage Ratio including technical write offs was 93.2%.

Total capital adequacy was 14.94% as of 31st December 2025 vs 15.02% as of 30th September 2025; CET 1 is 13.45% as of 31st December 2025 vs 13.51% as of 30th September 2025.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank remarked, Q3 FY26 marks another quarter of stable and consistent operational performance for the Bank. We continued to deliver strong growth in our focus areas, with secured retail advances and commercial banking driving asset side expansion while granular deposits supported on liability side. The collection efficiency in our JLG business has materially improved and disbursal run-rate are now close to normalised levels. Our core operating engine remains robust anchored in disciplined execution, profitable Balance Sheet, and a sharper cross sell to our existing customer base. During the quarter, the Bank received shareholder approval for capital infusion by Emirates NBD PJSC and for amalgamation of its Indian branches with RBL. The Bank is awaiting regulatory approvals for the same.

RBL Bank provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury operations, and other banking-related activities. As of 31st December 2025, the Bank has 1,921 total touch points of which 580 are bank branches and 1,341 business correspondent branches. Of 1,341 BC branches, 291 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve (RBL Finserve), a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 1,084 business correspondent branches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

JB Chemicals rises after Q3 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 198 cr

Reliance Inds edges lower after Q3 earnings announcement

Reliance Inds edges lower after Q3 earnings announcement

Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

Coal India reduces its shareholding in Bharat Coking Coal

Can Fin Homes rises after PAT jumps 25% YoY in Q3; loan book rises to Rs 40,683 crore

Can Fin Homes rises after PAT jumps 25% YoY in Q3; loan book rises to Rs 40,683 crore

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.15%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today