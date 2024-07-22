Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 23.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.94% to Rs 80.35 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 23.99% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.94% to Rs 80.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.3557.0111.0313.568.747.844.103.313.983.21