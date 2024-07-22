Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 2636.35 crore
Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 26.83% to Rs 273.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 215.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 2636.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2368.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2636.352368.58 11 OPM %14.6913.58 -PBDT442.97355.42 25 PBT356.94283.37 26 NP273.37215.54 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

Stressed debt worth Rs 1.65 trillion on NARCL's radar: Economic Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts show strength; Eco Survey in spotlight

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Axis Securities picks V-Mart as 'Stock Pick of the Week'; Check strategy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon