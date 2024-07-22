Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 36.38 points or 0.43% at 8521.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 7.56%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.23%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.14%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.18%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.14%), and DLF Ltd (up 2.03%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 487.61 or 0.93% at 52969.41.