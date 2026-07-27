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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Cemindia Projects Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2026.

Cemindia Projects Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2026.

Moschip Technologies Ltd lost 10.04% to Rs 208.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Cemindia Projects Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1369.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52990 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd crashed 4.49% to Rs 1690. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46539 shares in the past one month.

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Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd dropped 4.39% to Rs 529.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96787 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd plummeted 4.25% to Rs 1292.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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