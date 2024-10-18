Business Standard
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2024.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd surged 7.34% to Rs 998.55 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tejas Networks Ltd soared 6.83% to Rs 1201.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31768 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd spiked 6.57% to Rs 4519. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd jumped 6.14% to Rs 95.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd gained 5.73% to Rs 1197. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

