Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5paisa Capital Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 22 cr

5paisa Capital Q2 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

The stockbroking company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.02% to Rs 21.90 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 19.04 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The companys total income rose 4.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 100.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax grew 17.85% in Q2 FY25 to Rs 29.31 crore as compared with Rs 24.87 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expenses declined 0.75% to Rs 71.53 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as compared to Rs 72.08 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

EBDTA in Q2 FY25 grew to Rs 32.5 crore as compared to Rs 27.1 crore reported in Q2 FY24. EBDTA margin improved to 32% during the quarter as against 28% in the same quarter previous year.

The company on-boarded 1.62 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.62 million.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net jumped 25.04% to Rs 41.99 crore in H1 FY25 as against to Rs 33.58 crore posted in H1 FY24. The income from operations increased 11.89% YoY to Rs 203.13 crore in H1 FY25.

More From This Section

Prestige Estates slip as sales drop 43% YoY in Q2 FY25

Prestige Estates slip as sales drop 43% YoY in Q2 FY25

JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Gourav Munjal, whole-time director & CFO of 5paisa Capital commented, Q2FY25 has been an excellent quarter for the investors as both Index Nifty & Sensex touched an all-time high. In Q2FY25, we have continued our focus on quality customer acquisition, improving product & technology infrastructure and optimizing cost which has resulted in us achieving the highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs 21.9 crore (growth of 15% Y-o-Y) with 22% PAT Margins. We stay resolute on our focus towards product development, customer experience, technology and cost optimization and are confident that the same will accelerate our revenues and profitability in the coming quarters.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.

The scrip dropped 5.36% to Rs 539.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Here's why Western Carriers share price gained 4% on October 18, details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Earnings disappointment a catalyst for market correction: Analysts

Noel Tata

Noel Tata expected to join Tata Sons board following philanthropy role

CNG, NATURAL GAS, FUEL, FUEL PRICES,, AUTO

Gas distributors IGL, MGL likely to raise CNG prices following 20% APM cut

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin hits 2nd ton, NZ 345/7 at lunch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon