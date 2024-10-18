Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates slip as sales drop 43% YoY in Q2 FY25

Prestige Estates slip as sales drop 43% YoY in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Prestige Estates Projects declined 2.35% to Rs 1,751.70 after the company said that its sales stood at Rs 4,022.6 crore in Q2 FY25, registering de-growth of 43.28% YoY.

The companys collections advanced 4% YoY to Rs 2,737.3 crore in second quarter of FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the quarter, area sold declined by 56.14% YoY to 3 million square feet while the company sold 1,366 units in Q2 FY 25.

The company completed 2 projects spanning 3.03 million square feet in Q2 FY25.

On half year basis, the sales sum up to Rs 7,052.2 crore, down 35.93% from Rs 11,007.3 crore reported in H1 FY24. Sales volume slipped 44.99% YoY to 5.87 mn sft while average realization was up 26% to Rs 13,010 per sft in H1 FY25.

 

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said: We are pleased with our steady performance in Q2 FY25, driven by a healthy mix of sales across our key geographiesBengaluru at 51%, Mumbai at 26%, and Hyderabad at 21%. Notably, our newly launched projects during Q2, Prestige Raintree Park and Prestige Forest Hills Mulund, have contributed significantly, accounting for more than 50% total sales.

More From This Section

JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Tata Chemicals slides after Q2 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Tata Chemicals slides after Q2 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 267 cr

As we move forward, the next two quarters are expected to deliver substantial growth with several major launches in the pipeline. Notable projects such as The Prestige City Indirapuram and Prestige Bougainvillea in NCR, Prestige Southern Star in South Bengaluru and Prestige Sunset Park (a plotted development in North Bengaluru), Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, Prestige Pallava Gardens in Chennai, Prestige Spring Heights and Prestige Rock Cliff in Hyderabad, and Prestige Seascapes and Prestige Bayfront in Goa will play a crucial role in driving momentum. These upcoming launches are poised to scale up the performance and set the stage for a strong finish to FY25.

Prestige Group has a diversified business model across residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 12.85% to Rs 232.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 266.9 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 10.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,862.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Here's why Western Carriers share price gained 4% on October 18, details

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Earnings disappointment a catalyst for market correction: Analysts

Noel Tata

Noel Tata expected to join Tata Sons board following philanthropy role

CNG, NATURAL GAS, FUEL, FUEL PRICES,, AUTO

Gas distributors IGL, MGL likely to raise CNG prices following 20% APM cut

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin hits 2nd ton, NZ 345/7 at lunch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon