Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 14.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 166.51 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 14.55% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 166.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.71% to Rs 130.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 629.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 577.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales166.51151.57 10 629.95577.99 9 OPM %62.6570.88 -66.3371.94 - PBDT47.7743.09 11 171.96176.49 -3 PBT46.1541.85 10 166.42171.28 -3 NP36.9232.23 15 130.26132.52 -2
