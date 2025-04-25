Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Markets Advisory reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of New Markets Advisory reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.01 1600 0.210.01 2000 OPM %76.47-300.00 -9.52-1500.00 - PBDT0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP PBT0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP NP0.13-0.03 LP 0.02-0.13 LP

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 116.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 67.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 15.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

