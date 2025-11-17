Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 106.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 106.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 90.47 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 106.06% to Rs 21.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 90.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales90.47109.34 -17 OPM %33.7515.95 -PBDT29.2615.72 86 PBT28.8415.22 89 NP21.4310.40 106

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

