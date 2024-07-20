Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising options

On 25 July 2024

The Board of Paisalo Digital will meet on 25 July 2024 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required.