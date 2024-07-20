Business Standard
Board of Paisalo Digital to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
On 25 July 2024
The Board of Paisalo Digital will meet on 25 July 2024 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required.
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

