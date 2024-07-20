Business Standard
KPI Green Energy wins order for 100 MW solar power project

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
From Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.
KPI Green Energy has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO). This award is for the development of a 100MWAC Solar Power Project, which includes an EPC package with land and three years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The project is part of the tender for the development of a cumulative capacity of 600 MWAC Solar-PV Power Projects at various locations in Maharashtra under the RE Bundling Scheme, as per RFX No. 3000042146 issued by MAHAGENCO.
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

