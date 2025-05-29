Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Motor & General Finance declined 99.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.03% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.741.65 5 6.976.20 12 OPM %-23.5667.88 --12.052.90 - PBDT0.291.75 -83 1.922.33 -18 PBT0.011.45 -99 0.801.16 -31 NP0.011.45 -99 0.801.16 -31
