Mphasis Ltd soars 3.68%

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2407.4, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2407.4, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2408, up 3.39% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is down 14.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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