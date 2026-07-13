HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 5.92%, rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1233, up 5.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% fall in NIFTY and a 21.59% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1233, up 5.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 10.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1220, up 5.52% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 23.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% fall in NIFTY and a 21.59% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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