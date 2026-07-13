Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.15% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 5.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58045.9, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 334.55, up 0.97% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 58.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% slide in NIFTY and a 2.15% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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