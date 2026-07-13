LTM Ltd rises for third consecutive session

LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4197.8, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4197.8, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24216.7. The Sensex is at 77693.16, up 0.16%. LTM Ltd has risen around 7.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28010.35, up 4.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4239, up 4.5% on the day. LTM Ltd is down 18.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.45% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 22.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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