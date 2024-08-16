MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.15% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of MRC Agrotech declined 82.05% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.582.84 -9 OPM %-3.10-2.11 -PBDT0.070.39 -82 PBT0.070.39 -82 NP0.070.39 -82
