Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Thirani Projects rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.200.2125.0014.290.050.030.050.030.050.03