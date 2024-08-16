Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.21 -5 OPM %25.0014.29 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.050.03 67
