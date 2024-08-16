Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.96% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.96% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.831.0426.7838.460.480.390.120.070.090.05