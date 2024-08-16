Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.96% to Rs 1.83 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.96% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.831.04 76 OPM %26.7838.46 -PBDT0.480.39 23 PBT0.120.07 71 NP0.090.05 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content