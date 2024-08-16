Groarc Industries India standalone net profit rises 8500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 536.09% to Rs 31.55 croreNet profit of Groarc Industries India rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 536.09% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.554.96 536 OPM %4.090.60 -PBDT1.290.03 4200 PBT1.280.01 12700 NP0.860.01 8500
