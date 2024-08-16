Groarc Industries India standalone net profit rises 8500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 536.09% to Rs 31.55 crore

Net profit of Groarc Industries India rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 536.09% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.554.964.090.601.290.031.280.010.860.01