Atishay wins Rs 93 lakh order from Rajasthan cooperative bank

Atishay wins Rs 93 lakh order from Rajasthan cooperative bank

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Atishay has won a work order worth Rs 93.10 lakh from Hanumangarh Kendriya Sahakari Bank in Rajasthan.

The contract covers the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATMs for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and DUSS units under the cooperative bank. The project must be completed within 30 days, by 5 January 2026.

Atishay said the order strengthens its presence in the rural banking and agricultural cooperative ecosystem and supports efforts to expand digital financial infrastructure in rural India.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance and fintech services.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Atishay rose 26.21% to Rs 1.83 crore while net sales rose 37.97% to Rs 17.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

 

Shares of Atishay rose 5.13% to Rs 196.70 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

