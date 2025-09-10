Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MTAR Technologies gains after securing Rs 386-cr order from Bloom Energy

MTAR Technologies gains after securing Rs 386-cr order from Bloom Energy

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

MTAR Technologies rose 3.87% to Rs 1,467.40 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 386 crore from Bloom Energy Corporation, continuing its business momentum in the clean energy sector.

Of the total order value, Rs 205 crore will be executed by Q4 FY26, with the balance scheduled for Q1 FY27.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR Technologies, said, The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, we expect further orders from the fuel cell segment going forward.

 

MTAR Technologies develops and manufactures components and equipment for the defense, aerospace, nuclear, and clean energy sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 144% to Rs 10.81 crore on a 22.5% jump in revenue to Rs 154.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

