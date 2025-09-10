Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 483.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 483.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 79.67% to Rs 1133.58 crore

Net profit of Vikram Solar rose 483.89% to Rs 133.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.67% to Rs 1133.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 630.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1133.58630.94 80 OPM %21.3717.66 -PBDT214.1372.80 194 PBT180.6235.50 409 NP133.3622.84 484

Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Macfarlane & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

