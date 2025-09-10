Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Regaal Resources standalone net profit declines 1.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.52% to Rs 246.57 crore

Net profit of Regaal Resources declined 1.20% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 246.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 194.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales246.57194.88 27 OPM %9.9212.28 -PBDT16.0015.50 3 PBT12.0612.29 -2 NP9.079.18 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

