Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 194 cr

MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 194 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
MTAR Technologies has secured major orders worth Rs. 194 crore in Civil Nuclear Power sector from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

The orders received are part of Rs. 504 Crs of confirmed orders from kaiga 5 & 6 reactors. We expect to receive balance orders soon. With a robust order inflow backed by strong industry tailwinds, Civil Nuclear Power sector is set to witness significant growth over the coming years, said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACS Technologies secures orders worth Rs 6 crore from Indian Navy

ACS Technologies secures orders worth Rs 6 crore from Indian Navy

India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon