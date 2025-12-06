Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

India-Russia to Partner on Innovation, EV Tech and Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India and Russia are set to collaborate on innovation and co-creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India is ready to partner with Russia to develop sustainable solutions for global challenges. The two nations aim to boost mutual trade and ensure humanity's well-being. They will focus on EV manufacturing, automotive components, and wireless mobility tech. Further, he mentioned India supplies the highest quality medicines at affordable prices across the world. Notably, he expressed that New Delhi is ready to walk together with Moscow, adding that there is need to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

Dassault Aviation and Dynamatic Technologies form strategic alliance

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Dynamatic Technologies, Dassault ink deal for Falcon 6X rear fuselage

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon