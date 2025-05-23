Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Mudra Financial Services reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.200.17 18 0.800.81 -1 OPM %-125.00-23.53 -18.7549.38 - PBDT-0.16-0.04 -300 0.330.40 -18 PBT-0.16-0.04 -300 0.330.40 -18 NP-0.140.01 PL 0.260.30 -13

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

