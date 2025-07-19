Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.26 19 OPM %41.9453.85 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.130.14 -7 NP0.100.11 -9
