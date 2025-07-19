Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.26 19 OPM %41.9453.85 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.130.14 -7 NP0.100.11 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

AFCOM launches new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam

AFCOM launches new international cargo route to Hanoi, Vietnam

NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Goa Energy Development Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon