MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

MIPCL- Sumitomo Corporation sign strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Govt.

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

To support Japanese businesses expanding into India

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL), the developer and operator of Origins by Mahindra, together with its 40% stakeholder and marketing arm in Japan, Sumitomo Corporation, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Osaka Prefecture, and the Osaka Industrial Development Bureau (a public interest incorporated foundation to support Japanese companies based in Osaka in expanding their footprint in India. This milestone partnership reinforces Mahindra's commitment to facilitating high-quality global investment into India's manufacturing sector and positions Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for Japanese industry.

Through this agreement, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will work in close coordination with public institutions to serve as a local facilitator for Osaka-based companies exploring opportunities in India. As part of the collaboration, MIPCL and Sumitomo Corporation will support business visits, provide on-ground consultation, and participate in knowledge-sharing seminars hosted in Osaka. The Osaka authorities, in turn, will identify and recommend companies interested in expanding into India, with necessary permissions, ensuring a streamlined entry process for Japanese manufacturers.

 

India, with its projected GDP growth of 6.3% in FY2025 as forecast by the World Bank, remains a powerful draw for international business. As a rising leader in the Global South, India is increasingly seen as a long-term partner for global supply chains. Chennai, particularly, has become a hub of industrial activity due to its strong port connectivity, ease of access to Southeast Asia, and growing presence of automotive, electronics, and semiconductor companies.

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai already is home to six clients from Japan and offers world-class infrastructure, and stable policy environment.

The collaboration in Chennai will further strengthen these efforts by enabling tailored support for businesses evaluating the Indian market. MIPCL, backed by Mahindra Lifespaces' deep knowledge of Indian industry, will play a key role in helping Japanese firms navigate regulatory frameworks, secure land and utilities, and scale up operations with confidence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

