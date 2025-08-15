Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 48.67 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance declined 22.15% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales48.6736.93 32 OPM %62.5672.19 -PBDT4.736.73 -30 PBT4.225.92 -29 NP3.484.47 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content