Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 659.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 131.25 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 659.50% to Rs 104.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 131.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales131.25120.92 9 OPM %6.2511.25 -PBDT111.7320.73 439 PBT108.9617.92 508 NP104.2813.73 660
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content