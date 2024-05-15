Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 22.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.46% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 89.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 78.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.22.9619.5089.5781.868.845.547.285.681.600.835.413.891.200.724.603.470.890.503.392.54