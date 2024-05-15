Business Standard
Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 59.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 135.66% to Rs 811.56 crore
Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 59.94% to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 135.66% to Rs 811.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.92% to Rs 112.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 224.10% to Rs 2222.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales811.56344.38 136 2222.25685.66 224 OPM %6.1428.15 -4.9315.14 - PBDT44.7496.97 -54 151.77112.36 35 PBT42.1495.14 -56 144.46107.72 34 NP30.6876.59 -60 112.2181.95 37
First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

