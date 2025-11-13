Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.61% to Rs 24.73 croreNet profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 55.09% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 58.61% to Rs 24.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.7359.75 -59 OPM %86.4974.44 -PBDT22.8045.38 -50 PBT22.8045.37 -50 NP15.7235.00 -55
