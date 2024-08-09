Sobha consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.46% to Rs 640.40 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 49.71% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.46% to Rs 640.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 907.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.640.40907.918.737.2031.4635.5611.1017.296.0612.05