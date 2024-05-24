Business Standard
J Taparia Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 3850.00% to Rs 3.16 crore
Net loss of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3850.00% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.33 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2446.15% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.160.08 3850 3.310.13 2446 OPM %-5.0675.00 --218.137.69 - PBDT-0.160.06 PL -6.320 0 PBT-0.170.06 PL -6.330 0 NP-0.170.06 PL -6.330 0
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

