Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 10.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 9502.69 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 10.05% to Rs 835.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 758.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 9502.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8672.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9502.698672.60 10 OPM %40.5237.07 -PBDT1249.681099.10 14 PBT1178.391044.74 13 NP835.08758.84 10
