Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 45.57 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics rose 9.62% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.5742.85 6 OPM %15.3617.25 -PBDT6.546.09 7 PBT3.172.71 17 NP3.192.91 10
