Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 798.93 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 36.20% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 798.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 653.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales798.93653.22 22 OPM %10.7015.13 -PBDT83.03104.30 -20 PBT56.8794.39 -40 NP44.7270.09 -36
