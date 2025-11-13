AG Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 29.95 croreNet profit of AG Ventures remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.9532.11 -7 OPM %5.2415.66 -PBDT2.335.66 -59 PBT1.274.70 -73 NP0.200.20 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content