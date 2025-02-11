Business Standard

Murudeshwar Ceramics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Murudeshwar Ceramics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 1.74% to Rs 50.15 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics remain constant at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.74% to Rs 50.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales50.1551.04 -2 OPM %15.9114.54 -PBDT5.255.11 3 PBT1.872.36 -21 NP1.671.67 0

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

